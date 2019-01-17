Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global automotive high-speed transmission market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This automotive high-speed transmission market analysis report segments the market by technology (high-speed AT and high-speed DCT) and geography (APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America).

Global automotive high-speed transmission market size will grow by almost 8.69 million units during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of around 16%. The increasing adoption of automatic transmission systems will be positively impacted by the adoption of shift-by-wire systems. The usage of the shift-by-wire system in vehicles has helped in reducing the weight of the vehicles and has enhanced the precision of the output to a large extent. For instance, Ficosa International, which is a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation, develops and manufactures shift-by-wire with ECU embedded and integrated control software that includes non-contact real-time sensors used in dual-clutch transmission vehicles, traditional transmissions, hybrid transmissions, and electric transmissions. This will lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rise in the demand for automatic transmission systems

The automatic transmission (AT) systems are gaining traction in the automotive industry owing to their higher efficiency when compared with other transmission systems. The increasing demand for comfort and safety is promoting the adoption of automatic transmission systems. These systems are also more economical and resource friendly. The AT systems are beneficial in stop-and-go traffic as the drivers must no longer operate the clutch, thereby increasing the comfort factor for the drivers. This reduces the stress of the drivers when driving in bad traffic conditions.

"Around 42% of the market's growth will come from the APAC region. Owing to OEMs taking advantage of the rising demand for automatic transmission systems, the automotive high-speed transmission market in APAC is expected to witness higher growth. The increasing traffic woes due to high vehicle numbers and underdeveloped infrastructure in many economies across APAC are the major reasons for the growing demand for automatic transmission systems in the region during the past few years," says an analyst at Technavio.

The new 9G Tronic of Mercedes-Benz is the first gearbox for rear-wheel-drive vehicles, which has a torque converter and this gearbox is launched in E-class sedans. The engineers at Mercedes-Benz have primarily concentrated on the ease of gearshifts. The whole system consists of a twin-turbine torsional damper and a centrifugal pendulum to ensure driving comfort. This new system from Mercedes-Benz can support an extensive range of drive configurations. It is equipped with systems such as 4Matic all-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, hybrid-drive, and the ECO start/stop function.

This automotive high-speed transmission industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several automotive high-speed transmission products manufacturers including

AISIN SEIKI

Ford Motor

General Motors

ZF Friedrichshafen

