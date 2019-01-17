The global food nanotechnology market research report by Technavio forecasts the market to post a CAGR of more than 24% during the period 2019-2023.

Rising population is leading to an increase in the demand for food. This is one of the major factors propelling the need for techniques to improve agricultural productivity. In agriculture, nano products such as nano fertilizers and nano-pesticides focus on reducing the spreading of chemicals, minimizing nutrient losses in fertilization, and increasing yield through pest and nutrient management. Hence, nanotechnology has the potential to improve agriculture with novel nanotools.

As per Technavio, the growing applications of food nanotechnology in nutraceuticals will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global food nanotechnology market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global food nanotechnology market: Growing applications of food nanotechnology in nutraceuticals

Owing to the growing preference for healthy lifestyle choices, there is a high demand for products from the nutraceuticals segment. Nanocapsules help in protecting the active compounds of nutritional supplements from high temperatures during processing and retain the nutritional properties of the supplements. For instance, the nanocapsules of casein act as a delivery system for calcium and phosphates.

"Nano capsulation helps in increasing the absorption and control bioavailability of vitamins. Food nanotechnology acts on natural food components and encapsulates vitamins and health-enhancing nutrients, which otherwise do not dissolve well in liquids. The nanocapsules can also be added to drinks whilst protecting the nutrients inside them. Such benefits are expected to boost the use of food nanotechnology in manufacturing nutraceuticals," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global food nanotechnology market: Segmentation analysis

This food nanotechnology market analysis report segments the market by application (food packaging, food processing, and food testing) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The food packaging segment held the largest food nanotechnology market share in 2018, accounting for more than 38% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with approximately 41% of the market share, followed by North America and Europe respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

