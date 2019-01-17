

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation slowed in December, due lower fuel price growth and decline in air ticket fares, Statistics Austria reported on Thursday.



Inflation eased to 1.9 percent in December from 2.2 percent in November.



On a month-on-month basis, the consumer prices gained 0.1 percent in December.



Clothing and footwear and apartment, water, energy prices showed the biggest monthly decline of 0.3 percent each.



EU harmonized inflation for Austria slowed to 1.7 percent from 2.3 percent. On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.1 percent.



