The global school stationery supplies market is expected to post a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005458/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global school stationery supplies market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Several vendors offer notebooks, pens, pencil cases, book covers, labels, and other school stationery incorporated with a high degree of personalization to connect better with student consumers. Rapid development in printing technology and software have enabled vendors through character licensing to provide highly customizable designs, thereby connecting with and instilling a sense of ownership among students. Furthermore, vendors offer product personalization to inculcate an emotional dimension to their product at virtually no additional cost to the consumer. Overall, the growing emphasis on product personalization is expected to continue to boost the growth of the global school stationery supplies market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the innovations in products such as notebooks will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global school stationery supplies market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global school stationery supplies market: Product innovations in notebook

Owing to the fragmented nature of the market and intense price-based competition, vendors in the global school stationery supplies market are increasingly emphasizing on innovative product offerings to gain a competitive advantage. Vendors are incorporating innovation not only in writing and computer-based stationery supplies but also in paper products. Due to the increasing application of internet-enabled mobile devices as learning tools in classroom education, students are encouraged to bring their own handheld devices such as tablets and smartphones to classrooms to aid the learning process. In January 2018, ITC announced that they are developing augmented reality (AR) technique for their Classmate brand of notebooks. Students can scan the cover image through a third-party AP application converting it into a puzzle or engaging game. Therefore, innovation in school stationery supplies is expected to continue as an essential marketing and product differentiation tool in the global school stationery supplies market during the forecast period.

"There is intense competition among vendors in the global school stationery supplies market due to the fragmented nature of the market and largely undifferentiated nature of products. This has resulted in a growing emphasis on product innovation in school stationery supplies over the last few years. International and regional manufacturing vendors are incorporating product innovations regarding functionality, product features, and packaging to boost growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global school stationery supplies market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global school stationery supplies market by product (paper products, computer, and daily use stationery products, writing instruments) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 31%, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its lead and register the highest incremental growth, followed by South America and MEA.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005458/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com