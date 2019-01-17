Calero Software Expands Leadership Team Amid Record Growth

Scott Gilbert joins Calero as COO and David Bliss joins as EVP, Product and Marketing

ROCHESTER, New York, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calero Software, a leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) software, today announced the addition of Scott Gilbert as Chief Operating Officer, and David Bliss as EVP, Product and Marketing, to its Executive Leadership Team. The announcement comes as the company wraps up another strong year of growth and global expansion in 2018. Bliss and Gilbert will be joining the Calero executive team to contribute to the company's strategic vision and long-term growth strategy. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm.

"Today's executive leadership announcement demonstrates the continued investment Calero is making in its people and technology as it continues to set a new standard for excellence in Telecom and Mobile Expense Management and Managed Mobility Services, both in the U.S. and abroad. It is against the backdrop of the Company's success, that Calero has chosen to add these two seasoned executives who each have their own track records of success in building growing technology businesses like Calero. I am thrilled to welcome Scott and David to our executive team," said Calero's President and CEO Joe Pajer.

As Chief Operating Officer, Scott Gilbert will be responsible for the Company's overall customer operations, and ensuring Calero continues to set the standard for best-in-class service to its growing customer base. With more than 20 years of telecom and software experience, Gilbert most recently served as Chief Information Officer at FirstLight Fiber, a previous Riverside Partners portfolio company, where the successful implementation of his systems and process methodology enabled the regional infrastructure provider to scale to nearly five-times its size via product expansion and acquisitions. Read full bio.

As Executive Vice President, Product Management and Marketing, David Bliss will be responsible for the Company's customer-centric product roadmap and marketing functions. Prior to Calero, Bliss led product management for CCC Information Services' core technology platform where he launched their mobility and artificial intelligence product lines, catapulting CCC to the market-leading platform within 18 months. Bliss previously served in a management consultant capacity with PwC and in progressive roles within product management and product marketing while at Accuity. Read full bio.

About Calero

Calero is a leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions designed to turn communication data into actionable insight by simplifying the management of voice, mobile and other unified communications services and assets. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero's CLM approach enables organizations to support the full communications lifecycle, from procurement to payment, including software and services that aid Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management. Calero has thousands of customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including Fortune 2000 corporations, universities and government agencies. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Learn more at http://www.calero.com.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm currently investing Riverside Fund VI, L.P. The fund focuses on growth-oriented companies primarily in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

