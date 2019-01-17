

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of inflation was the weakest in eleven months in December, figures from the National Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 1.2 percent annually in December, following a 1.4 percent rise in November.



The inflation rate was the lowest since January, when inflation was the same 1.2 percent.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew by 3.6 percent year-on-year in December. Meanwhile, the biggest decline of 4.4 percent was in the cost of education.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP decreased 0.2 percent in December, driven by a 2.7 percent fall in prices in hotels and restaurants.



