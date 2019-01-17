The global flexographic printing machine market is expected to post a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Flexographic printing is an economical alternative to digital printing for medium-to-long print runs, simple designs, and color combinations. It uses flexible plates to transfer the ink onto a substrate and can achieve quick line speeds. Hence, they can be used to print large orders in short lead times. The production speed of flexographic label printers is high, and the inks cost less than digital label printers. Flexographic printing also allows operators to alter labels without any additional expenses. Such benefits of flexographic printing have increased its usage in producing labels for applications such as packed food products, apparels, toiletries, health information labels, kitchenware, chemical labels, and others.

As per Technavio, the increasing popularity of flexo-digital hybrid label printing solutions will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global flexographic printing machine market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global flexographic printing machine market: Increasing popularity of flexo-digital hybrid label printing solutions

Digital printing is evolving, and hybrid solutions are expected to become a significant part of the future of digital printing. The combination of flexographic printing and innovative digital technologies has enabled printing companies to choose their operational workflow. Printing companies can either run flexography or digital printing or a combination of both working together in a hybrid mode. Hybrid solutions offer the benefits of both flexographic printing and digital technologies. Flexography enables the addition of primers, metallics, spot colors, and cold foils, whereas digital printing technology offers high efficiency such as the ability to run multiple versions and colors in a single pass. Flexo-digital hybrid label printing solutions allow printing companies to enhance productivity and increase throughput and quality of printing.

"Flexographic printing technology offers enhanced durability for labels that require a long shelf life and products used for outdoor purposes. The use of fast-drying inks that permit the printing machine to add colors simultaneously without slowing down the production process is another key advantage of this technology. This printing technology also offers the freedom of printing on a wide variety of porous and non-porous materials such as cardboard, paper, and fabric. It can be used to produce prime product labels, industrial labels, tamper-evident labels, warning labels, medical labels, and barcodes," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global flexographic printing machine market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global flexographic printing machine market by application (flexible packaging, printing media, and other applications) and geographical regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA).

Geographically, Europe led the market in 2017 with a market share close to 31%, followed by, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth followed by South America.

