Global markets are at a major pivot point. We made this point recently in our 5 must-see charts on a global market crash as well as our stock market crash 2019 in 12 charts. All the leading indicators we track are available in those 2 articles. On top of this we feature in this article 2 stock market charts which will be crucial in 2019. One is the financial sector which may turn stock markets bullish again. The other one is the health sector which, provided stocks become bullish, will have quite some winners. We do not only feature a stock chart because ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...