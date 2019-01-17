

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus EU inflation slowed for a second straight month in December to its lowest level in seven months, data from the Statistical Service showed on Thursday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 1.0 percent year-on-year in December following a 1.6 percent rise in November.



The biggest rise was in the price of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, by 14.1 percent, while communication costs tumbled the most, by 5.3 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP fell 0.9 percent in December, driven by a 3.2 percent slump in prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages and a 2.2 percent decline in transport costs.



For the whole year 2018, average HICP inflation was 0.8 percent.



