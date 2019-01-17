Pharmerit Expands Market Access Support in Asia

BETHESDA, Maryland, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmerit International (Pharmerit), a leading health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) consultancy, is expanding its Asian presence. The expansion includes the growth of the Shanghai, China, office as well as establishment of an office in Mumbai, India.

The Asia-Pacific region is a rapidly growing pharmaceutical and medical device market and an emerging leader in healthcare innovation. Pharmerit's expanded local presence will provide both regional and global sponsors with one-stop market access solutions from a team of in-country experts and affiliates.

"Our expanded presence strengthens our ability to meet the rapidly evolving global evidence and market access requirements," said Marc Botteman, Managing Partner at Pharmerit. "Over the past few years, we have been active in conducting and publishing research relevant to regional decision-makers in countries such as India, China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and The Philippines. With the addition of Mumbai, we are positioned to work with global sponsors and collaborate with their regional affiliates in Asia's emerging markets by leveraging our regional presence."

The expansion of the Shanghai office includes the addition of Dr. Xiaocong Li as Scientist as well as a new research analyst. Dr. Li brings a broad range of expertise in database and trial analyses, predictive analytics, machine learning, and economic modeling. "Xiaocong is a great addition to the Shanghai office as she fully understands the local requirements and procedures applicable in China. Her experience in HEOR and clinical practice will provide sponsors with increased access to local and technical support," said Cindy Gao, Asia-Pacific Lead.

The newly established Mumbai office is led by Varun Ektare, Senior Scientist and India Office Lead, a seasoned health economist with extensive experience in economic modeling, meta-analysis, literature reviews, health policy and market access in a range of therapeutic areas. Varun has been leading projects over the past 6 years in the Pharmerit Bethesda, USA office. "With Varun based in Mumbai, we can provide quality, local support in a fast-growing pharmaceutical and healthcare market," said Dipen Patel, Executive Director of Strategic Market Access.

About Pharmerit

Pharmerit International has over 30 years of experience supporting pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations in health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) worldwide. We deliver quality research in health economics, outcomes, strategic market access, and pricing/reimbursement. Pharmerit has offices in Berlin, Bethesda, Boston, Mumbai, New York, Rotterdam, York, and Shanghai. Visit https://www.pharmerit.com.