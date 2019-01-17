Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Holding(s) in Company 17-Jan-2019 / 15:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 17 January 2019 Genel Energy plc Genel Energy plc advises that it has received the notification set out below from Majedie Asset Management Limited, pursuant to DTR 5 of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona 1a. Identity of the issuer GENEL ENERGY PLC or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: B55Q3P3 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Majedie Asset Management Limited City and country of London, UK registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Majedie UK Equity Fund, Majedie UK Smaller Companies Fund, Majedie UK Income Fund, Majedie Asset Management UK Income Fund, Discretionary Portfolios City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 15/01/2019 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 17/01/2019 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total of both in Total voting rights through % (8.A + 8.B) number rights financial of attached instruments voting to (total of 8.B 1 rights shares + 8.B 2) of (total issuervi of 8. A) i Resulting 4.55 4.55 279,242, situation 359 on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 5.12 5.12 previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) JE00B55Q3P39 12,693,546 4.55 SUBTOTAL 8. 12,693,546 4.55 A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial datex Conversion rights that may be voti instrument Periodxi acquired if the ng instrument is righ ts exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of of datex Conversion of voti financ Period xi voting ng ial rights righ instru settlementxii ts ment SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation x is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting % of Total of both if it equals or rights if voting is higher than the notifiable it equals rights threshold or is through higher than financia the l notifiable instrume threshold nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion London, UK Date of completion 16/01/2019 ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: HOL TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 7191 EQS News ID: 767231 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2019 10:29 ET (15:29 GMT)