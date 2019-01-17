Backing from the Asian Development Bank will help a 50 MW project get off the ground - and onto the water - in Chittagong, and a developer has been lined up to install solar on a stretch of the Padma river.Two floating solar plants are being planned in Bangladesh, one with a 50 MW capacity and another with its scale yet to be decided. Kaptai Lake in the Chittagong district will have a 50 MW capacity and backing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), whose board has approved the funding but has yet to notify the Bangladeshi government, Mohammad Alauddin, joint secretary of the bank's power division ...

