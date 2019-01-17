allpago, the leading payment service provider (PSP) in Latin America, today announced that it has expanded its coverage to Chile, enabling merchants and institutional payment providers around the world to transact in real time with Chilean customers using all local cards and a wide range of alternative payment methods.

allpago is the first PSP to offer a seamless, real-time payment processing service for one-click and recurring transactions in Chile since the country's Central Bank introduced regulation for alternative payment facilitators in 2017. Organizations using allpago's platform in Chile are expected to achieve a 53% increase in authorization rates and revenues from initial payments made by people in the country and a 23% boost in revenue from recurring transactions.

allpago's state-of-the-art technology provides all relevant payment methods alongside industry-leading levels of security and integrated risk management systems to help merchants of all sizes and locations improve conversion rates, boost revenues and run compliant e-commerce operations across Latin America.

allpago's end-to-end service provides two-factor payment authentication - including pre-authorization and capture as well as a dynamic descriptor to reduce chargebacks by enabling merchants to provide precise payment details on credit card and bank statements.

Chile is the fifth country in Latin America to be covered by allpago's payment platform, following Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia. allpago users can now transact with more than 90% of Latin America's 150 million online shoppers through a single platform and API.

Philipp Bock, founder CEO of allpago, comments: "We are delighted to expand into Chile. Launching our service here enables merchants and institutional payment providers around the world to transact seamlessly and in real time with Chilean customers using all local cards and other preferred payment methods. Conversion and acceptance rates increase dramatically when merchants start offering local payments and a seamless payment experience."

About allpago

allpago (www.allpago.com) is the leading payment service provider for Latin America, enabling e-commerce merchants and payment providers to accept all relevant local payment methods through a single platform and API covering more than 90% of the market.allpago's technology and regulatory knowledge are trusted by merchants including Adobe, BMW, McAfee, Microsoft, Nintendo, Salesforce, Symantec and institutional payment providers including ACI, Wirecard and Zuora to maximize conversion rates and ensure compliant payment operations in Latin America.

