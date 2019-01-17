

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Amid a dustup over his comments about possible collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia, the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani sought to clarify his remarks in a statement on Thursday.



Giuliani stressed that there was 'no collusion' between Trump and Russia, repeating a claim frequently made by the president.



'I represent only President Trump not the Trump campaign. There was no collusion by President Trump in any way, shape or form,' Giuliani said.



He added, 'Likewise, I have no knowledge of any collusion by any of the thousands of people who worked on the campaign.'



Meanwhile, Giuliani claimed there was collusion between Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign and Russia that has been ignored.



The statement from Giuliani comes after the former New York City mayor seemed to suggest in an interview on CNN on Wednesday that there may have been collusion between members of Trump's campaign and Russia.



'I never said there was no collusion between the campaign. Or between people in the campaign,' Giuliani told CNN's Chris Cuomo.



'I said the President of the United States,' he added. 'There is not a single bit of evidence the President of the United States committed the only crime you can commit here, conspiring with the Russians to hack the DNC.'



Trump was uncharacteristically quiet after Giuliani's comments, as the president has repeatedly taken to Twitter to deny any indications of collusion between himself or his campaign and Russia.



Special counsel Robert Mueller continues to investigate Russian meddling in the election and alleged collusion with the Trump campaign, with the president continually referring to the probe as a 'witch hunt.'



