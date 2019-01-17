

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $134 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $186 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.4% to $4.19 billion from $3.29 billion last year.



Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $134 Mln. vs. $186 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q4): $4.19 Bln vs. $3.29 Bln last year.



