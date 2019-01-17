

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $88.68 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $385.31 million, or $3.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.6% to $2.32 billion from $1.99 billion last year.



JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



