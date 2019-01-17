

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corp (NWSA, NWS) Thursday said it has appointed Sean Giancola as Publisher and CEO of the New York Post. Giancola would be replacing Jesse Angelo, who is departing the company.



Michelle Gotthelf has also been appointed as Digital Editor-in-Chief of the Post.



'Sean's decades of experience in publishing and advertising make him the right person to assume the leadership of one of America's greatest newspaper brands,' said Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp. 'And Michelle's superb skills as an editor and years with the Post will allow her to take the publication to greater digital heights.'



'We thank Jesse Angelo for his many and varied contributions to our company as a journalist, editor and publisher, and for his leadership during the digital transformation of the Post,' said Thomson. 'Jesse has truly helped create a great platform for digital growth.'



Giancola currently serves as Chief Revenue Officer at the Post, where he has been responsible for revenue operations across all lines of business, including the print editions of the newspaper and Alexa, NYPost.com, PageSix.com, Decider.com, Post Studios and more.



