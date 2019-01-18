

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Friday, tracking a weaker yen and the overnight gains on Wall Street after the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. is considering lifting tariffs on Chinese goods.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 248.84 points or 1.22 to 20,651.11, after rising to a high of 20,660.50 earlier.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is rising more than 2 percent, while Canon and Panasonic are advancing almost 1 percent each, and Sony is rising 0.4 percent.



In the tech sector, Tokyo Electron is gaining almost 4 percent and Advantest is higher by more than 1 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is adding 0.5 percent and Honda is up 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.5 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.4 percent each.



In the oil space, Japan Petroleum is advancing almost 2 percent and Inpex is higher by 0.7 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Chiyoda is gaining almost 12 percent, while Mitsui E&S and JGC Corp. are rising more than 5 percent each. Daiichi Sankyo is higher by more than 4 percent.



On the flip side, Sumco Corp., Daikin Industries and Minebea Mitsumi are all losing more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that overall consumer prices in Japan were up 0.3 percent on year in December. That was in line with expectations and down from 0.8 percent in November.



Core consumer prices - which exclude volatile prices of food - were up an annual 0.7 percent. That was shy of expectations for 0.8 percent and down from 0.9 percent in the previous month.



Japan also will see final November numbers for industrial production today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday after a report from the Wall Street Journal said the U.S. is considering lifting tariffs on Chinese goods in an effort to calm markets and give Beijing an incentive to make deeper concessions. The report offset trade concerns raised by an earlier Journal report indicating federal prosecutors are pursuing a criminal investigation of China's Huawei Technologies for allegedly stealing trade secrets from U.S. partners. A negative reaction to quarterly results from Morgan Stanley also weighed on the markets early in the session.



The Dow advanced 162.94 points or 0.7 percent to 24,370.10, the Nasdaq rose 49.77 points or 0.7 percent to 7,084.46 and the S&P 500 climbed 19.86 points or 0.8 percent to 2,635.96.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on Thursday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rebounded after early weakness, but still settled lower on Thursday, amid renewed concerns about excess supply and likely fall in near term energy demand. WTI crude for February declined $0.24 or 0.5 percent to close at $52.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



