TwentyCi releases its national Property & Homemover Report for Q4 2018 the most comprehensive real time review of the UK housing market

New instructions up 4% year on year but with a 1.2% fall in the number of properties going onto exchange and one in five house sales falling through the average property price on exchanges rose 2.1% year on year to £302k, up from £296k

Under 35-year olds the only age group with a year on year increase in property exchanges

40% of housing stock available is now rental steadily increasing throughout 2018

Price achieved v asking price gap narrows compared to 2017

London affordability continues to be an issue for even the highest earners despite falling prices

The market share of online estate agents stabilised to 7.2% of all exchanges in 2018 (down from a 7.6% high in Q2)

The latest TwentyCi Property & Homemover Report for Q4 2018 has confirmed an overall market slowdown in 2018 in its latest analysis the most comprehensive real time review of the UK housing market.

While new instructions were up 4% year on year this didn't convert to an equal uplift in exchanges down by 1.2% and with one in five house sales falling through.

Despite a 2% increase in property exchanges year on year for under 35-year olds, indicative of a growth in first time buyers, there was a decrease in overall exchanges across all other age groups, with a fall of 7% in 36-45-year old exchangers and 6% fall in 66+ year old exchangers.

Comments Colin Bradshaw, Chief Customer Officer, TwentyCi: "The lacklustre volume of properties coming to market has the potential to thwart demand. Q1 2019 and the outcome of the Brexit process will determine the outturn for the next 12-months.

"An orderly Brexit and consumer confidence and pent up demand may be released fuelling a property market upturn. The opposite, as the Bank of England has warned, could cause a temporary but significant hiatus within the UK property market. Whilst many indicators show that property prices are remaining stable and not falling this is the undoubtedly the direct impact of a lack of supply."

This is also demonstrated by figures on final price achieved compared to asking price narrowing in 2018 compared to 2017 with the highest gap only 3.73% in inner London and the lowest gap just 1.57% in the west Midlands.

2018 also saw a steady increase in the percentage of rental properties available and Q4 data reveals that 40% of the housing stock is now rental, rising to 50% in cities such as Newcastle Upon Tyne and Manchester.

Affordability the London crisis

While prices have fallen in London, affordability for London residents living and working in the city is at crisis levels. TwentyCi has looked at various cities in the UK and assessed the affordability of these cities for the poorest 25% of people (by income) and the wealthiest 25% of people to pay a mortgage or rent.

Overall, the data suggests that the North-South divide is very much still in existence, despite higher salaries in the south. For example, the 25% of highest earners in London will be paying between 40-60% of their take home pay on their mortgage to buy a property of equal standing with a 40% deposit. While the 25% of lowest earners in London will not be able to afford to buy a property of equal standing as it would mean spending between 70 and 131% of their take home pay on their mortgage. While for the lowest earners the cost of renting a property of equal standing would be between 57 to 90% of their take home pay.

However, figures show there are many places in the midlands and north of England where the 25% of lowest earners can afford to rent or buy. In Nottingham for example, to rent a property of equal standing involves 35% of take-home pay on rent, or to buy might involve 37% of take-home pay on a mortgage.

Says Colin Bradshaw, Chief Customer Officer, TwentyCi: "With consumer confidence low and Brexit providing an overarching economic shadow, the performance of the London property market continues to decline. Notwithstanding Brexit, affordability within the capital will provide an ongoing brake to revitalisation in the short to mid-term with the ripples being felt across the whole of the UK economy."

Online agents

The latest report for Q4 also revealed that the market share of online estate agents for 2018 has stabilised at 7.2% of all exchanges (down from a high of 7.6% in Q2), but additional analysis shows that online agents are struggling to penetrate south of the Watford Gap and on properties valued at over £200k.

Adds Colin Bradshaw, Chief Customer Officer, TwentyCi: "The unexpected demise of eMoov and the recent results of Purplebricks suggests the building of an online proposition continues to be challenged by the ability to win customers and build brand awareness especially in southern regions.

"Similar to the dot.com boom of the early 21st century, without a reduction in customer acquisition costs the current model remains significantly flawed. It remains a paradox of this market that online agents are doing better in the north where properties are generally cheaper compared to the south, however based on their fixed fee structures one might have reasonably expected this to have been the other way around."

Unusual property features to aid well-being, New Years resolutions

In addition to its latest market analysis, TwentyCi property data also reveals insight into some of the most unusual home features including properties that could aid buyers' well-being or New Years resolutions this year with 8 properties on the market offering meditation rooms, 53 homes with an organic garden and 30 homes with a private swimming pool.

ENDS

**All data is based on Q4 2018 vs Q4 2017 year-on-year comparison unless otherwise stated.

Editor's notes The TwentyCi national Property Homemover Report

Customer insights company, TwentyCi's Property Homemover report is a comprehensive review of the UK property market, created from the most robust property change sources available providing a real time review of the UK market and covering 96.6% of all property moves (both sales and rentals).

This quarterly 'state of the nation' report provides unique insight into the people behind the numbers, creating a picture of the demographic, regional and socio-economic factors impacting the housing market including:

Factual data (not modelled or sentiment-based)

Full market coverage

Demographic overlay

Property sales data

Property rental data

Real-time data

About TwentyCi

TwentyCi is a specialist customer insights company with exclusive access to more than 29 billion qualified property change sources across the whole property sector. It works with leading brands to create targeted marketing programmes across many different sectors including property, furniture, DIY, travel, automotive, telecoms and utilities.

Unlike other housing reports, which cover only a sub-section of the market or are based on sentiment, TwentyCi's report is based on factual data covering 99.6% of both the property sales and rental markets, in addition to tracking sales momentum http://www.twentyci.co.uk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005377/en/

Contacts:

Distil

Andrew Baud

Becky Charman

+44 (0) 7957 474568

becky@teamdistil.com