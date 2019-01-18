

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French retailer Casino Group (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net sales edged up 0.2 percent from last year to 9.93 billion euros.



Total sales went up 5.1% on an organic basis and 3.6% on a same-store basis.



Total France sales grew 1.8 percent to 5.56 billion euros. Organic growth was 0.7 percent and same -store growth was 1.1 percent. Total sales in the France Retail segment came to 4.92 billion euros, up 1.4% overall and 0.2% on an organic basis, including a scope effect of +0.8%. Same-store growth amounted to 0.5%. In France, total gross sales under banner was up 2.5% in the quarter.



Cdiscount sales grew 5 percent to 638 million euros. Organic and same -store growth was 4 percent.



Group's sales in Latin America, comprising Éxito Group and GPA Food, dropped 1.8 percent to 4.37 billion euros, while it grew 10.4% on an organic basis and 6.0% on a same-store basis.



Consolidated net sales were impacted by unfavorable currency effect and hyperinflation, totaling 12.1%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX