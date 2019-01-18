BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

18 January 2019



BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16



Voting Rights and Capital



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 18 January 2019 its issued share capital consisted of 24,024,668 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 18 January 2019, the Company held 8,909,264 Ordinary Shares in treasury (27.05% of the Company's issued share capital including treasury shares).



Shareholders should use 24,024,668 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.



