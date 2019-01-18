Andy Ahn Head of Marketing, Suprema Inc. Email: andyahn@suprema.co.kr

SEOUL, KOREA, Jan 18, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema is set to showcase its latest facial recognition technology, biometric-driven enterprise access control and industry leading-fingerprint identification solutions at Intersec 2019, which will be held in Dubai from January 20 - 22, 2019.Exclusive to Intersec 2019, Suprema will showcase its prototype next-generation facial recognition solution designed to provide enhanced level of accuracy, speed and convenience. Suprema will also introduce BioStar 2 Device Manager App, the latest addition to the company's enterprise-level security solution which enables comprehensive access reader configurations and settings on the go with smartphones. In addition, Suprema will demonstrate its full range of centralized and distributed access control solutions as well as biometric time attendance solutions."Our next-generation facial recognition terminal is designed to fulfill growing demand of touchless biometric technology within the more-secure, larger scale access control and time attendance applications in Middle East markets. While providing second-to-none facial recognition performance, the new device also offers improved versatility and lower cost of ownership packed in a compact form-factor. Upon its official launching in mid-2019, we are expecting larger growth in GCC countries where demands for touchless biometrics are stronger than other part of the world," said Mohamed Elshenawy, Sales Director at Suprema Middle East.Suprema ID, the Suprema group's identification business company, will also team up with Suprema at Intersec 2019 to introduce the world's slimmest FAP30 fingerprint scanner. The new scanner is fully compliant to FBI MobileID FAP30 specifications and provides deep-learning based anti-spoofing technology. Using Suprema's latest optics and proprietary multi dynamic-range technique, the scanner also provides reliable performance under extreme lighting conditions up to 100k lux of direct sunlight.To experience the latest range of Suprema products and technologies, please book a demo through below link or visit Suprema stand (SA-H22) at Intersec 2019. https://www.supremainc.com/en/about/event-list.aspnAbout SupremaSuprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and security. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema continually designs and develops industry leading products and solutions. Suprema's extensive range of portfolio includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema has worldwide sales network in over 130 countries and is one of the world's Top 50 security manufacturer in its turnover (ranked in A&S's Security 50, 2010-2018). For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com.