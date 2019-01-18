AAITF will take place in Shenzhen, China in February 2019

-The exhibition will highlight over 3,000 brands, 18,000 new products and 30 high-end automotive industry activities and attract industry insiders from around the world

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AAITF, Automotive Aftermarket Industry and Tuning Trade Fair-Exclusive Global Auto Aftermarket Trade Platform, will be held from Feb. 27 to March 1, 2019 at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. In this exhibition, there will be over 3,000 brands, 18,000 new products and 30 high-end automotive industry activities which will attract over 100,000 visitors to the 3-day show. AAITF displays a complete range of the most up-to-date aftermarket products. The show represents the rapid development of automotive aftermarket trends, and covers a variety of categories including OEM, aftermarket, overseas market and emerging channels. The vast onsite exhibit line-up verifies AAITF's strong industrial influence within the field. AAITF sponsored by Guangzhou Jiuzhou Tarsus Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Since making its debut in 2006, AAITF has been successfully held 17 times. This biannual show will cover 120,000 m2, occupying all the exhibition halls of the venue. AAITF organizing committee also announced that AAITF will be the first show for the new venue in Shenzhen in 2020 and is planning to double its size within 5 years from now.

The highlights of AAITF 2019:

New Products

A 3-day visit to AAITF 2019 will provide visitors with an abundance of knowledge about the latest aftermarket products from over 3,000 mainstream brand exhibitors, the majority of which were part of the brands' headquarters, coupled with over 18,000 varieties of new products on show all under one roof made for a truly exciting show.

New Models

AAITF 2019 will offer a variety of industrial conferences, seminars, forums and workshops for business networking and new business development. These sessions will ensure that all attendees walking away with new ideas and solutions to implement into their current business. Alongside this, the new products exhibited in AAITF will account for 85% of new products within the entire industry, showcasing the latest models within the automotive aftermarket.

New Trends

AAITF 2019 will also display the new trends in this industry: the new products dominating the automotive aftermarket, the latest trends to look out for in the industry, the most effective shortcuts to expand the market share.

For more information, please visit the website: www.aaitf.org/en