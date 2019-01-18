PremFina Appoints Ex-Close Brothers Kreinberga as New Credit Risk Manager

LONDON, January 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

PremFina Ltd ("PremFina" or the Company"), the U.K.'s first venture capital backed premium finance company, has announced Anete Kreinberga as the newest addition to the PremFina team, where she joins as Credit Risk Manager.

Kreinberga will oversee PremFina's commercial customers and analyse the credit risk performance of the Company's business loan portfolio, while maximising business opportunities. With more than 13 years of international industry experience, her role entails a crucial part in implementing quantitative credit risks solutions and ensuring procedures are effectively met, to reduce the risk of loan losses.

"I'm excited to join such a diverse team, especially after seeing the progress PremFina has made in the market," said Kreinberga. "And very keen to help PremFina grow their impressive book of clients."

Kreinberga spent five years at Close Brothers Premium Finance ("CBPF") working as a Senior Credit Analyst, before becoming Credit Manager. She previously worked at SwedBank Lativia for eight years and moved to the UK in 2013, to pursue her career in the finance industry. Kreinberga is the second hire in the past three months to come from CBPF.

PremFina's staff already includes those who have previously worked at BNP Paribas Premium Finance and the Royal Bank of Scotland's (RBS) former premium finance division, Finsure.

"Anete's expertise in credit and finance is exactly what PremFina is looking for," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, PremFina CEO. "Having Anete on our team helps drive portfolio growth and takes our customers business to the next level."

Kreinberga's appointment comes just weeks after PremFina announced industry veteran, Nick Elliman, as Director of Client Engagement. The Company made three new additions to its senior management team and increased its headcount 2x in 2018.

About PremFina Ltd

PremFina Ltd is a UK-based premium finance company that promotes financial inclusion by enabling the payment of insurance premiums via instalments. It supplies insurance brokers with funding lines and also enables broker-funded and branded credit agreements via its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) affiliate IXL PremFina Ltd. With PremFina, brokers receive higher profit, greater autonomy and the opportunity to increase the lifetime value of their customers as well as cross-sell and up-sell additional products. PremFina's shareholders include global investors Rakuten Capital, Draper Esprit Plc, Thomvest Ventures, Emery Capital, Rubicon Venture Capital, Talis Capital and the Company's founder.

