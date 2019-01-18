

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were sharply higher on Friday as investors cheered a solid start to the U.S. corporate earnings season as well as signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.



There is anticipation of a thaw in the China-U.S. trade war amid reports that U.S. officials are debating lifting tariffs on Chinese imports to give Beijing a reason to make deeper concessions in ongoing trade talks.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 43 points or 0.89 percent at 4,834 in opening deals after losing 0.3 percent on Thursday.



Automaker Renault and Peugeot rose around 1 percent amid easing concerns around tariffs.



Retailer Casino Group rallied 5.2 percent after its fourth-quarter total sales grew 5.1 percent on an organic basis and 3.6 percent on a same-store basis.



