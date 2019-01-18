Vanadium redox flow battery supplier Cellcube spoke to pv magazine about the latest political developments in the U.K. and what the effects on storage could be.pv magazine: This week's vote in Westminster suggests there could be either a no-deal Brexit or no Brexit at all. What would happen to the British storage industry in either case, and how has Cellcube prepared for the various possible outcomes? Stefan Schauss: The British energy storage industry should move forward strongly, independent from [exiting] the Brexit [process] or [a] no-deal Brexit. [The] fact is that Great Britain always has ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...