Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-3-3817-5120

TOKYO, Jan 18, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that the application period for the first round of the voluntary retirement program it announced on October 25, 2018, has ended and hereby discloses the results as follows:1. Outline of Voluntary Retirement Programa) Eligibility Criteria:Employees 45 or older who have worked at Eisai for five consecutive years or more as of April 1, 2018b) Effective Date of Retirement:First round: March 31, 2019; Second round: March 31, 2020;Third round: March 31, 2021c) Number of Applicants Sought:First round: Approximately 100*d) Application Period:First round: From December 11, 2018 to December 21, 2018 (may be subject to change based on the application situation). The application periods for the second and third rounds will cover a similar period of time each fiscal year.e) Preferential Conditions:A premium will be added to the normal retirement allowance. In addition, applicants will also have the option to receive job-placement assistance.*The number of applicants sought for the second and third round will be determined in consideration of the outcome of the application situation.2. Number of Confirmed Applicants / Total Amount of Premium Retirement Payments (First Round)a) Number of Confirmed Applicants:300 applicantsb) Total Amount of Premium Retirement Payments:Approx. 6.6 billion yen*Judging from the application situation, the application deadline was shortened from December 21, 2018 to December 19, 2018.3. Impact on Financial PerformanceThe sum total of premium retirement payments associated with the implementation of the first round of this program will be recorded as expenses in the settlement of accounts for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. The full-year consolidated financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 previously announced on November 1, 2018 includes a certain level for these expenses, and based on recent trends in business performance and other factors, there is no change to the full-year consolidated financial results forecasts.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products to address unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Oncology and Neurology.As a global pharmaceutical company, our mission extends to patients around the world through our investment and participation in partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com.Source: EisaiContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.