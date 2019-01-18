Salesforce Announces Salesforce Tower Dublin, Commits to Adding 1,500 New Jobs in Ireland

New Salesforce Tower to be one of Ireland's most sustainable office campuses

Salesforce.org announces $1 million grant to Educate Together, Ireland's Equality-based School Provider

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced Salesforce Tower Dublin, significantly expanding the company's regional headquarters in Ireland. As part of the expansion, Salesforce plans to add 1,500 new local jobs over the next five years. Salesforce.org, the philanthropic arm of Salesforce, also announced a $1 million grant to Educate Together, supporting the opening and running of schools in Ireland. Today's announcements were made with the Irish Prime Minister, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD at an event in the Convention Centre Dublin where nearly 1,000 Salesforce employees were present to hear details of the new plans.

Salesforce Tower Dublin will be an urban campus of four interconnected buildings located on North Wall Quay within Dublin's vibrant Silicon Docks, overlooking the River Liffey. Salesforce employees are due to start moving into the 430,000 Sq ft campus in mid-2021. Salesforce Tower Dublin is being developed by Ronan Group Real Estate and Colony Capital.

Plans for Salesforce Tower Dublin will include an immersive video lobby experience; riverside paths connecting the campus to the cultural city hub; and an " Ohana Floor ", an open hospitality space for Salesforce employees, customers and partners, which will also be available for not-for-profit organisations and local community groups to use on weeknights and weekends at no cost.

New Campus Supports Salesforce's Continued Growth in Ireland

Salesforce has been named one of Ireland's Best Places to Work for three years and the Best Workplace in Europe in 2018. Salesforce Tower Dublin will be a regional hub for employees across sales, customer service, technical and business operations delivering new innovations to its more than 150,000 customers around the world. Salesforce has over 1,400 employees in Dublin and more than 34,000 employees worldwide. With plans to add 1,500 new jobs over the next five years, the company is actively recruiting for roles across all functions including engineering, customer support, sales and business services. Ireland is home to many Salesforce customers including Brown Thomas Arnotts, Icon PLC, Property Button and Ulster Bank.

Comments on the News

"Today we are announcing the location of Salesforce Tower Dublin and the creation of 1,500 new jobs over the next five years. This is one of the largest jobs announcements in Ireland in recent years," said An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar TD welcoming the news. "Salesforce is an important part of our technology sector, helping Ireland become the tech capital of Europe and one of the most globalised and open economies in the world. Ireland is open to investment, to capital, to trade, to talent and to creativity. I particularly welcome Salesforce's €1 million grant to Educate Together, and the hospitality space being set aside for local community groups. Well done to the entire team in Dublin on your success."

"Europe is Salesforce's fastest growing region, and Ireland has been a significant part of our success. We are excited to be announcing our continued commitment with this investment in Dublin as we grow our team in the coming years," said Miguel Milano, President, International, Salesforce. "Salesforce Tower Dublin will be an iconic campus and a beautiful space for our employees, customers, partners and the wider community in Dublin to enjoy."

"We were one of the first digital companies to locate in Dublin, and since opening here we have seen the city flourish into one of the world's leading technology hubs," said Dr. David Dempsey, Country Leader for Salesforce in Ireland. "We are proud to be part of this story and look forward to taking up residence in the very heart of Dublin's Silicon Docks."

New Innovations in Sustainability

Salesforce Tower Dublin will be one of the most sustainable office campuses in Ireland and one of Salesforce's most sustainable building projects to date. The building will be LEED v4 Core and Shell Platinum Certified. Also, Salesforce is pursuing LEED v4 Commercial Interiors Platinum Certification and ILFI Net Zero Carbon Certification. The all electric building will be one of the first commercial occupied nZEB (nearly Net Zero Energy Building) in Dublin and will source 100% renewable energy with some onsite solar and innovative battery storage to meet the company's commitment to low carbon buildings. In addition, its innovative green roof with rainwater capture will sequester carbon and filter water while providing accessible green space in the heart of the city.

Supporting Ireland Education with $1 Million Grant for Ireland's Educate Together

Salesforce is also committed to giving back to the community and today Salesforce.org, the philanthropic arm of Salesforce, announced a grant of $1 million to Educate Together , an educational charity that operates equality-based schools in Ireland with 84 primary schools and 13 second-level schools, providing education for over 28,000 pupils. The grant, which is Salesforce.org's largest European grant to date, will support the opening of new equality-based schools in Ireland, the development of a Quality Framework for existing schools in the network, support professional development programmes for teachers, and the further development of the organisation's unique Ethical Education curriculum.

Ebony Frelix, EVP & Chief Philanthropy Officer of Salesforce.org said, "As the patron body for almost 100 schools in Ireland, we were impressed by Educate Together's commitment to equality and human rights-based education. The democratic and culturally inclusive ethos of Educate Together as well as their focus on student engagement, community involvement, and the equality of access are all reasons we are excited to be supporting Educate Together."

Paul Rowe, CEO of Educate Together thanked Salesforce.org for their grant saying, "The generosity of Salesforce.org will have a wonderful impact on the work of Educate Together. It will directly benefit our students, the efforts of our teachers and the many families that are seeking our model of education. We are particularly excited that the grant will allow us to develop our important 'Quality Framework' which we hope will increase participation and innovation in all our schools. We also are enthused with the alignment of our Ethical Education curriculum and its focus on education for local, national and global sustainability with Salesforce.org's philanthropic goals."

The initiatives from Educate Together further build on Salesforce.org's commitment to improve the quality of schools and opportunities in the communities where Salesforce employees live and work. As part of its model of giving time, technology and resources back to the community, Salesforce.org has given more than $1.6 million in grants to support " Future Ready " organisations in Ireland including Bridge21, Citywise Education, Educate Together, St. Dominic's School in Ballyfermot and St. Peter's School in Bray. In addition, Salesforce employees in Ireland are committing to deliver 38,000 total employee volunteer hours to community programmes in 2019.

About Educate Together

Educate Together is an educational charity that operates equality-based schools in Ireland, providing education for over 28,000 pupils. A founding principle of Educate Together's approach to education is that all children are treated with equal respect, regardless of social, cultural or religious backgrounds. Educate Together schools are committed to four key principles - the schools are equality-based, learner centred, democratically run and co-educational. Educate Together schools teach the national curriculum alongside its unique Ethical Education curriculum. Further information can be found on www.educatetogether.ie .

