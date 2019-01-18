

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Friday and hit their highest level since early December as investors cheered a solid start to the U.S. corporate earnings season as well as signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.



There is anticipation of a thaw in the China-U.S. trade war amid reports that U.S. officials are debating lifting tariffs on Chinese imports to give Beijing a reason to make deeper concessions in ongoing trade talks.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.9 percent at 353.97 in opening deals after closing marginally higher the previous day.



The German DAX was also up 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index was climbing 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up little over 1 percent.



Automakers BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen and Renault rose 1-2 percent mid easing concerns around tariffs.



French retailer Casino Group rallied 6 percent after its fourth-quarter total sales grew 5.1 percent on an organic basis and 3.6 percent on a same-store basis.



Telecom Italia plunged 9 percent. The company warned that 2018 earnings from its domestic business would be lower than in 2017.



Low-cost airline Ryanair dropped 1.4 percent after yet another profit warning while rival easyJet shed 1.7 percent.



Cyber security expert Sophos slumped 23 percent after the company reported 'subdued performance' in its third quarter trading update.



