

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rallied on Friday to hover near one-month highs after OPEC members reported the biggest monthly drop in production in nearly two years as part of efforts to keep oil markets balanced over the whole of 2019.



Collective output from OPEC members fell by 751,000 barrels a day last month, to 31.58 million as part of the agreement reached at the meeting on December 7 in Vienna.



Global benchmark Brent crude for March delivery jumped 0.95 percent to $61.76 per barrel while WTI contracts for February were up more than 1 percent at $52.61 per barrel.



OPEC expects 2019 global oil demand growth to slow to 1.29 million bpd from 1.5 million in 2018 as the economic risks remain skewed to the downside.



'The likelihood of a moderation in monetary tightening is expected to slow the decelerating economic growth trend in 2019,' the oil cartel said in a report.



Separately, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a closely-watched report that the level of crude output from the U.S. would once again be a major factor this year.



