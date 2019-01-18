Invitation to Tobii's Earnings Call Following the 2018 Year-End Report

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii AB plans to publish the interim report for the period January 1-December 31, 2018 on February 6 at 7.30 a.m. CET. Following this report, at 2.00 p.m., Tobii will host a conference call with web cast presentation for investors, analysts and media.

Tobii's President and CEO Henrik Eskilsson and CFO Johan Wilsby will present and comment on the report. After the presentation, there will be time for questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Conference call

Time: Wednesday February 6, 2019 , 2.00 p.m. CET

Phone numbers:

Sweden +46(0)8-5069-2180 (national toll free: 0200-125 581)

Norway +47-2396-0264 (national toll free: 800-51874)

Denmark +45-32-72-80-42 (national toll free: 80-71-80-97)

Finland +358(0)9-4245-0806 (national toll free: 0800-773 496

United Kingdom +44(0)2071-928000 (national toll free: 0800-376-7922)

United States +1-631-510-7495 (national toll free US/NY: 1866-966-1396)

Confirmation code: 4775826

Make sure you are connected to the conference call by calling or logging in and register a few minutes before the presentation begins.

Web presentation

Link to the web cast presentation. The presentation is also available via Tobii's website. The interim report and a recording of the presentation will be available on the same page after the publication and the conference call.

Contact

Sara Hyléen

VP of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tobii AB

Phone: +46-709-16-16-41

email: sara.hyleen@tobii.com

