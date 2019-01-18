sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,222 Euro		+0,036
+1,13 %
WKN: A111E5 ISIN: SE0002591420 Ticker-Symbol: 24T 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOBII AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TOBII AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,314
3,418
12:15
3,318
3,424
12:14
18.01.2019 | 11:28
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invitation to Tobii's Earnings Call Following the 2018 Year-End Report

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii AB plans to publish the interim report for the period January 1-December 31, 2018 on February 6 at 7.30 a.m. CET. Following this report, at 2.00 p.m., Tobii will host a conference call with web cast presentation for investors, analysts and media.

Tobii's President and CEO Henrik Eskilsson and CFO Johan Wilsby will present and comment on the report. After the presentation, there will be time for questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Conference call

  • Time: Wednesday February 6, 2019, 2.00 p.m. CET
  • Phone numbers:

Sweden +46(0)8-5069-2180 (national toll free: 0200-125 581)

Norway +47-2396-0264 (national toll free: 800-51874)

Denmark +45-32-72-80-42 (national toll free: 80-71-80-97)

Finland +358(0)9-4245-0806 (national toll free: 0800-773 496

United Kingdom +44(0)2071-928000 (national toll free: 0800-376-7922)

United States +1-631-510-7495 (national toll free US/NY: 1866-966-1396)

  • Confirmation code: 4775826

Make sure you are connected to the conference call by calling or logging in and register a few minutes before the presentation begins.

Web presentation

Link to the web cast presentation. The presentation is also available via Tobii's website. The interim report and a recording of the presentation will be available on the same page after the publication and the conference call.

Welcome!

Contact
Sara Hyléen
VP of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tobii AB
Phone: +46-709-16-16-41
email: sara.hyleen@tobii.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/invitation-to-tobii-s-earnings-call-following-the-2018-year-end-report,c2721250

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2874/2721250/978635.pdf

Invitation to Tobii's earnings call for Q4 2018 - press release - 18 Jan 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire