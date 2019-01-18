Axellience named 2018 Hot Vendor for Customer Journey Mapping by Aragon Research

Vendors selected for the "Hot Vendor" report are noteworthy, visionary, and innovative

Axellience, a SaaS company providing the Agile Architecture Factory solution for agile architects and devops teams, today announces it has been named a Hot Vendor in Aragon Research's Hot Vendors in (https://aragonresearch.com/hot-vendors-in-customer-journey-mapping-2018/) Customer Journey Mapping 2018 report (https://aragonresearch.com/hot-vendors-in-customer-journey-mapping-2018/) .

Axellience is one of three companies to be identified as a Hot Vendor in this category.

Axellience's journey mapping visual collaboration leverages graphical modeling inherited from their online IT modeling technology and know-how (UML, BPMN, DMN, Archimate to name a few). Axellience completes the tool with agile collaboration and versioning capabilities and brings them into a shared digital workspace online. Business and IT Architects benefit from an online, integrated

environment from which they pick the toolset they need to perform and document end-to-end business- and IT-related digital transformations.

Each year, Aragon Research identifies Hot Vendors in multiple markets. Aragon held their annual "Aragon Transform" awards ceremony in Silicon Valley on Dec. 6th 2018, to officially recognize the new and noteworthy Hot Vendors.

"We are very proud to be recognized by Aragon Research as a Hot Vendor in Customer Journey Mapping," says Alexis Muller, Axellience's CEO. "Listening to our customers and partners, we've taken a unique, problem solving approach to supporting business and IT architects in their agile architecture challenges. We are building our Agile Architecture Factory solution for them and it's truly gratifying to see their excitement building around our innovative online solutions."

About Axellience Agile Architecture Factory

Inside this solution, the journey mapping capabilities are ideal for IS architects involved in transformation programs, collaborative workshops and visual activities aiming at understanding customer, employee, user or any stakeholder needs and experience in detail. The system provides a wall-diagram that expands as a canvas where journey steps, viewpoints, improvements, tags of all sort can be gathered, organized and enriched with customer data and sentiment analysis reports. Participants interact online via their computer or tablet and share visual results in the cloud. The system provides simple and user-friendly features that mimic brown-paper collaboration. The digital canvas overcomes many of the well-known limits of brown-paper techniques such as physically moving notes, sticky notes falling off walls and missing space and reliable storage of the work. Finally, Axellience Agile Architecture Factory solution links journey maps and customer experience to the components of the enterprise architecture and

resources, such as business processes, IT systems and blueprints. It hence helps point and select those digital transformation areas and items that are the most likely to improve experience.

Axellience's solutions come in a variety of configurations to suit different types of transformation programs and teams. For more information, visit www.axellience.com (http://www.axellience.com/) .

About Axellience

Axellience Digital Architecture Factory signals the end of bureaucratic, document-centric and millstone around the neck software for business and IT architects involved in enterprise digital transformation. The solution provides architects with an unprecedented collaborative modeling experience, spanning from journey maps to business and IT component modeling and design. Axellience Digital Architecture Factory supports standards like BPMN, DMN, Archimate, UML and more. Axellience solutions enable velocity of architecture without trade-off on the quality of architecture process, deliverables and components.

