

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices eased on Friday as media reports suggesting that the U.S. is considering easing tariffs on Chinese products helped improve demand for riskier assets and hit demand for safe havens such as gold and the Japanese yen.



Spot gold dropped 0.41 percent to $1,285.67 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.58 percent at $1,284.85 per ounce.



Trade worries eased somewhat after the Wall Street Journal said the U.S. is considering lifting tariffs on Chinese goods in an effort to calm markets and give Beijing an incentive to make deeper concessions.



Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington on Jan. 30 and 31 to hold the latest round of trade talks after positive negotiations in Beijing last week.



The dollar held firm today as growing optimism on progress in Sino-US trade talks outweighed expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will pause its rate tightening cycle this year.



