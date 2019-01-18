The global organic trace minerals for animal feed market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005156/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global organic trace minerals for animal feed market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growth of the market can be attributed to the harmful effects of consuming inorganic trace minerals. Inorganic trace minerals are being replaced by its organic counterparts which will help producers meet standards set by several regulatory authorities. Raw materials that reduce possible contaminations, encourage suitable product safety, quality, and integrity and meet all standards of use needs to be used in the production of feed components. They must be of merchantable class and follow statutory standards for pollutants and relevant regulations.

As per Technavio, the increasing use of organic trace minerals in poultry layer diets will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global organic trace minerals for animal feed market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global organic trace minerals for animal feed market: Increasing usage of organic trace minerals in poultry layer diets

Organic trace minerals are increasingly being used in poultry layer diets to improve structural components such as skin and bone, deliver essential nutrients for improving immunity and metabolic functions, and boost egg production and improve egg quality. Some of the vital trace minerals available for poultry nutrition include zinc, magnesium, copper, and iron. Trace minerals are crucial in determining the immunity of poultry. Newborn chicks will not receive full benefits of immunization if deprived of trace minerals; which will lead to high mortality rates, poor productivity, and financial losses during its adulthood.

"Trace minerals allow healthy tissue growth. Zinc and copper form a crucial part in the development of collagen, which is a structural protein that improves skin and bone strength. Manganese plays a vital role in bone formation. It is important for turkeys as they are heavier birds and have longer production cycles," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global organic trace minerals for animal feed market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global organic trace minerals for animal feed market by type (poultry, swine, ruminants, and others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The poultry segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 37% of the market. This type segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

North America led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 29%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023. However, there will be a decrease in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005156/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com