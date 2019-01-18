The global epidermolysis bullosa therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Treatments with low side effects are yet to be developed for the treatment of this condition, even with the significant research activities undertaken over the past several decades. Hence, many government and private organizations are increasing their investments towards the advancement of research to develop therapeutics that have better safety and efficacy than the available medications for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa.

As per Technavio, the development of gene therapy will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global epidermolysis bullosa therapeutics market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global epidermolysis bullosa therapeutics market: Development of gene therapy

Regenerative medicines such as gene therapy are one of the most advanced and heavily researched treatment methods. In gene therapy, the mutated gene is taken from the patient and is modified genetically in the laboratory, which is then administered back into the patient. Therefore, the mutated genes are replaced by the genetically modified gene.

"At present, a few gene therapies are approved globally, these therapies have proven to be highly effective for the treatment of various indications. This resulted in several companies conducting clinical trials using gene therapy for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. Majority of these studies are still in the clinical trial phase," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global epidermolysis bullosa therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global epidermolysis bullosa therapeutics market by product (antibiotics, analgesics, and other therapeutics) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The antibiotics segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 43% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

North America led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 32%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023. However, there will be a decrease in its market share.

