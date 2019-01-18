

BIRMINGHAM (ALABAMA) (dpa-AFX) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $406 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $320 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $1.44 billion from $1.42 billion last year.



Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



