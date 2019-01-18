Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global fox nuts market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This fox nuts market analysis report segments the market by product (inorganic fox nuts and organic fox nuts) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Global fox nuts market size will grow by close to USD 73 million during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of nearly 7%. There are several health benefits associated with the consumption of fox nuts. The growing preference among consumers towards healthy and natural food products is increasing the demand for fox nuts. Some of the health benefits of fox nuts include being rich in protein and carbohydrates, a rich source of calcium, low sodium content and high calcium and magnesium content, rich in antioxidants, having a low glycemic index, and having low calorie and fat content.

A large number of untapped markets

Fox nuts are popular in countries such as India, Thailand, China, Japan, and other Asian countries as compared to the western countries. Several startups that offer fox nut products have set up their base in these countries. Companies such as Nuto from the UK, offer fox nut snack products through the online channel as well as through specialist shops. The growing consumer awareness of the various health benefits of fox nuts is expected to augment demand for fox nut products.

"The high demand for fox nuts among consumers can be attributed to increasing health consciousness, new product launches based on fox nuts, and high disposable income of consumers. Vendors are coming up with new products based on fox nuts to capitalize on the growing demand," says an analyst at Technavio.

To increase their fox nuts market share, manufacturers are focusing on launching new products. In 2017, Ashwin Ahuja Group introduced Karma bites, which is a new product based on fox nuts in the UK. Nuto launched a new snack product in different flavors. Similarly, Lotus Pops introduced a snack made from fox nuts in the US.

This fox nuts industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several fox nuts manufacturers including

K.K. Products

Manju Makhana

Maruti Makhana

Sattvika

Shakti Shudha

