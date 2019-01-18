Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro joins UN Global Compact, expanding its engagement with the UN on CSR and sustainable development 18-Jan-2019 / 12:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 18 January 2019 PhosAgro joins UN Global Compact, expanding its engagement with the UN on corporate social responsibility and sustainable development Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, has joined the United Nations Global Compact. Launched in 2000, the Global Compact is the UN's largest international initiative for business in the areas of corporate social responsibility and sustainable development. Since its establishment, more than 13,000 companies and organisations from no fewer than 160 countries have joined the Compact. PhosAgro is to be included in Global Compact LEAD, a group of around 30 global corporations that have achieved the best results in the area of corporate social responsibility. As of today, PhosAgro Group is the only Russian company in the history of the UN to finance on an extrabudgetary basis initiatives with UNESCO and the Food and Agriculture Organization, with projects in the fields of green chemistry, food security and sustainable development. PhoAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said: "For our company, which allocates more than RUB 2.5 billion every year for social and charitable projects and is constantly working to improve collective agreements while also implementing large-scale modernisations and building new production facilities using the best available technologies, it is a great honour to be a part of this international initiative. "At the same time, it is also a big responsibility that reaffirms our intention to continue to strictly adhere to the principles of the Global Compact in the fields of corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, which is one of our key priorities. "Participation in the Global Compact will enable us to take part in discussions on issues of global importance oncerning corporate social responsibility; to share our own practices and to learn from the successful practices and experiences of other corporations; to take part in developing new approaches, rules and standards for doing business throughout the world; and to contribute to the achievement of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals for 2030." For further information please contact: PhosAgro Alexander Seleznev, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 232 9689 ext 2187 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 232 9689 EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 7554 993 032 +7 499 918 3134 About the Company PhosAgro is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru [1]. ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 635400F8A3KGJIIBIK95 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7196 EQS News ID: 767439 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=443ca16678306c21ad7d78a6b83a5230&application_id=767439&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

