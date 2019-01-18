NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 17 January 2019 were: 168.27c Capital only USD (cents) 130.36p Capital only Sterling (pence) 169.03c Including current year income USD (cents) XD 130.95p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 600,000 ordinary shares on 09th of January 2019, the Company has 205,916,108 ordinary shares in issue.