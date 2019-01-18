The South Korean PV manufacturer has finalized its plan to merge with Hanwha Solar. The company will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange and will continue as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hanwha Chemicals.From pv magazine Germany. Hanwha Q-Cells Co., Ltd. has successfully completed its privatization. As announced in mid-October, Hanwha Q-Cells has merged with Hanwha Solar Holdings Co., and will now operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hanwha Chemicals. The earliest possible delisting from New York's Nasdaq exchange has been requested from the U.S.' Securities and Exchange Commission. ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...