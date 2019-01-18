The Spanish-Japanese developer wants to build two plants in the municipalities of Grijota and Herrera de Pisuerga, in the province of Palencia. From pv magazine Spain. Spanish-Japanese company Univergy has secured the permits for two PV plants in the northwestern Spanish province of Palencia. The company said in a press release, project sites have been identified in the municipalities of Grijota and Herrera de Pisuerga. The company is proposing a 25-year rental agreement to the landowners so the plants - which will have a combined capacity of 400 MW - may supply power to the Spanish grid from ...

