Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2019) - Canada Cannabis House, co-hosted by the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), KAPOOR KAPITAL, and OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), is pleased to announce agenda details of next week's pavilion panels and speakers. Confirmed participants include Ehud Barak, the 10th Prime Minister of Israel and Chairman of InterCure with Anthony Scaramucci, and cannabis industry leaders including Bruce Linton (Canopy Growth), Kevin Murphy (Acreage Holdings), Richard Carleton (Canadian Securities Exchange), and Saul Kaye (CannaTech Global).

With support from pavilion partners iCAN and CannaTech Global, along with lead sponsor Canaccord Genuity, the exclusive Canada Cannabis House will be situated at the center of all activity in Davos, Switzerland and run from January 22-24. With the rapidly advancing global expansion of cannabis legalization, this iconic international location will convene industry leaders and senior executives from publicly-traded cannabis companies influenced by the Canadian listing and trading experience.

Confirmed panelists and speakers include:

Tuesday - January 22nd

4:00pm - Cannabis in the Capital Markets - What's Getting Funded Next?

Featuring: Richard Carleton (CEO - CSE) / Jason Paltrowitz (EVP - OTC Markets Group) / Dan Daviau (CEO - Canaccord Genuity)

5:00pm - How to Capitalize on the U.S. Cannabis Opportunity - Navigating Regulatory Uncertainty

Featuring: Bruce Linton (CEO - Canopy Growth Corporation) / Kevin Murphy (CEO - Acreage Holdings)

Wednesday - January 23rd

3:00pm - "Cannabis 3.0"

Featuring: Lorne Gertner (Chairman - Tokyo Smoke)

3:10pm - "The Next Investment Opportunities in Global Cannabis Expansion"

Featuring: Jason Warnok (CEO - TheraCann International) / Prakash Hariharan (CFO - Radient Technologies) / Boris Blatnik (CEO - KannaSwiss)

4:00pm - "The Road to Building the First International Cannabis Brand"

Featuring: George Kveton (CEO - Invictus MD) / Mike Dacks (SVP Global Affairs - Plena Global Holdings)

Thursday - January 24th

3:30pm EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - A Discussion with Ehud Barak - the 10th Prime Minister of Israel and Chairman of InterCure, interviewed by Anthony Scaramucci, SkyBridge Capital

4:15pm - "The Next Emerging Markets for Cannabis - Navigating Asia and Latin America"

Featuring: Philip Gu (CEO - Stemcell United Limited) / Santiago Londono (CEO - NEWCANNA HUB)

5:00pm - "Exporting Cannabis Innovation to the World from Israel"

Featuring: Yona Levy (Alvit LCS Pharma) / Roie Zerahia (CEO - CANNDOC) / Eyal Barad (CEO - Cannabics Pharmaceuticals)

5:45pm - "Closing Remarks - Cannabis 2020 and Beyond"

Featuring: Antonio Costanzo (CEO - EMMAC Life Sciences PLC)

About CSE - Canadian Securities Exchange

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) is home to more than 460 uniquely listed issues covering a broad range of industry sectors. The exchange provides trade execution, smart routing, risk management, compliance and market information services for Canadian listed securities. Recognized as an exchange by the Ontario Securities Commission, the CSE is designed to facilitate the capital formation process for public companies through a streamlined approach to company regulation that emphasizes disclosure and the provision of efficient secondary market trading services for investors. Learn more at www.thecse.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

About iCAN: Israel-Cannabis

iCAN: Israel-Cannabis is building the Global Cannabis Ecosystem. iCAN is committed to accelerate Israel's Canna-Technology industry, capitalizing on Israeli innovation and a leading cannabis regulatory environment to bring premier products to market. iCAN is powered by CannaTech, the premier international cannabis summit held annually in Tel Aviv, and around the world including London, Sydney, Hong Kong and now Panama in 2019.

