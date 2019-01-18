

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kansas City Southern (KSU) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $161.1 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $551.7 million, or $5.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Kansas City Southern reported adjusted earnings of $158.0 million or $1.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $694.0 million from $660.4 million last year.



Kansas City Southern earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $158.0 Mln. vs. $143.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.56 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q4): $694.0 Mln vs. $660.4 Mln last year.



