Promotur Turismo de Canarias Spearhead an Initiative to Abolish Blue Monday and Combat Fake News

The initiative stopbluemonday proposes having the third Monday in January become True Monday, the International Day against fake news

For years, as part of their effort to promote happiness, the Canary Islands have been fighting against Blue Monday, a piece of popular fake news. This is a clear example of fake news in this era that affects the mood of many people around the world every year.

This year, the Islands will go one step further to quash Blue Monday once and for all by turning it into True Monday. They will work in the coming months to turn it into the International Day Against Fake News, a day to combat the fake news that sow tension and discord.

The stopbluemonday.com website describes this commitment through a manifesto and includes tips for identifying fake news, measures for promoting happiness and a quiz, so users can check their knowledge.

Goodbye Blue Monday, hello True Monday

In 2005, Professor Cliff Arnall, from Cardiff University (United Kingdom), declared that the third Monday in January was the year's saddest day. This initiative was part of an advertising campaign for a travel agency.

The Canary Islands managed to get Professor Arnall himself to publicly disavow his Blue Monday creation and join the StopBlueMonday movement. "It's time to finally stop letting made-up comments, news or formulas manipulate our feelings and for everyone to start improving the climate," said the professor.

In short, the goal of the initiative is to remove the day devoted to sadness from the calendar and, in its place, raise society's awareness of the fight against the type of fake news that created it.

On Monday the 21st, True Monday, the TrueMonday campaign will be launched internationally on social media to advertise this new initiative.