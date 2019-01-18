Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2019) - InvestmentPitch Media would like to invite investors to join us at the Global Chinese Financial Forum in Vancouver on January 19, 2019 at the Executive Airport Plaza Hotel, located at 7311 Westminster Highway, Richmond, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

For close to 20 years, NAI Interactive has been successfully introducing North American companies to the Chinese investment community. The keynote speakers are Gilbert Chan, President of NAI Interactive, discussing Outlook 2019, "Keep your Eyes on Resources" and Joseph Tang, CFA, an investment advisor with BMO Nesbitt Burns, who will address "Navigating Uncertain Times in 2019".

The current conference will focus on the upward trending resources sectors with the following public companies making presentations:

Deer Horn Capital (CSE:DHC) (www.deerhorncapital.ca) is exploring and developing the Deer Horn Property, a rich gold and silver project with high tellurium grades. The Deer Horn Property, located in north-central British Columbia, has produced positive economics in a Preliminary Economic Analysis and, to the management's knowledge, hosts Canada's only NI 43-101 tellurium resource.

Goldplay Exploration (TSXV:GPLY) (www.goldplayexploration.com) is focused on the discovery of gold-silver deposits in the prolific Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico. Our exploration team has over 10 years of experience in the Rosario District with a record of successful discoveries, including the extension of Marlin Gold Mining Ltd's. "La Trinidad" mine, one of Mexico's highest grade, open pit gold mine.

Lomiko Metals (TSXV:LMR) (www.lomiko.com) is focused on advancing its principal assets, the Vines Lake property in the Cassiar region of British Columbia, and the La Loutre Quebec graphite property. It also has a 100% interest in Lomiko Technologies Inc., an investor in graphene technology and manufacturer of electronic products.

Red Pine Exploration (TSXV:RPX) (www.redpineexp.com) is a well-funded Canadian gold exploration company led by an experienced management and technical team. Using cutting-edge technology, it is actively developing its key asset - the Wawa Gold Project.

Telson Mining (TSXV:TSN) (www.telsonmining.com) has two Mexican gold, silver and base metal mining projects. On May 15, 2018 its 100% owned Campo Morado mine located in Guerrero, Mexico began commercial production 3 months ahead of schedule. Its Tahuehueto Project, located in north-western Durango State, Mexico is currently in pre-production at approximately 200 tonnes per day utilizing a toll mill for processing.

Trilogy Metals (TSX:TMQ) (www.trilogymetals.com) is uniquely positioned to offer investors exposure to rising copper, zinc, gold, silver and cobalt prices, with additional upside from exploration success and resource expansion, as it advances exploration at its Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects, high-grade copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver-cobalt properties in Northwest Alaska.

For more information and to register for this free conference, please visit www.GCFF.ca, or contact Henry Wong by email at henry@nai500.com.

