Display Driver Market Worth $9.1 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

According to the new market research report on "Display Driver Market by Driver Type (DDIC, TDDI), Package Type (COF, COG), Device (Smartphone, Television, Automotive, Smart Wearables, HMD, Monitor), Display Technology (LCD, OLED), Display Size, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Display Driver Market is estimated to grow from USD 7.1 billion in 2018 to USD 9.1 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2018 and 2023. Increasing demand for OLED and flexible displays and highly priced and advanced display drivers contribute significantly to the growth of the display driver market. Growth in the use of 4K and 8K televisions and availability of UHD content and evolving role of DDICs in individual components and single integration chips also drive the growth of the market for display driver ICs.

LCD displays to account for major share in display driver market during forecast period

LCD displays are likely to hold a major share in the display driver market during the forecast period. Construction of Gen 6 and above facilities by Chinese players, with government support in terms of finance and land offerings, can have significant impact on the global display panel market. China is emerging as a leading country in terms of LCD display production due to the closure of several LCD manufacturing facilities by Samsung and LG Display in the last 3 years. This will increase the production of LCD displays and subsequently increase the demand for LCD-based display drivers for a majority of the devices. However, with high competition in the market and disruption in supply-demand ratio, the market for LCD displays is expected to saturate 2020 onward.

Display driver market for smart wearables to witness highest growth during forecast period

The display driver market for wearables devices (smartwatches and AR/VR HMDs) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Wearables have emerged as a new driving segment in the global display panel market and are used in applications such as consumer, infotainment, military, fitness and gaming, industrial, lifestyle, and healthcare. Demand for smart wearables, especially AR/VR HMDs, is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period and subsequently boost the display driver market.

South Korea to hold largest size of display driver market during forecast period

South Korea is expected to account for the highest market share of the display driver market during the forecast period. South Korea accounts for more than 95% of total OLED display panel production owing to which demand for a majority of OLED-based display drivers is emerging from South Korea. With huge investments from Samsung and LG Display in OLED technology and their production expansion, South Korea is expected to dominate the market, in terms of size, during the forecast period. South Korea, however, is expected to witness declined share in the LCD segment during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing demand from China. South Korean players, Samsung and LG Display, closed various LCD panel manufacturing facilities and invested in OLED technology expansion, which resulted in the decreased share of South Korea in LCD production.

Key players in the display driver market are Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Novatek Microelectronics (Taiwan), Synaptics (US), Himax Technologies (Taiwan), Silicon Works (South Korea), Sitronix Technology (Taiwan), Raydium Semiconductor (Taiwan), Magnachip Semiconductor (Luxembourg & South Korea), FocalTech (Taiwan), MediaTek (Taiwan), and ROHM Semiconductor (Japan).

