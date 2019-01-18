The Munich-based chemical company posted an increase in sales but the fall in polysilicon prices last year and the temporary closure of US production after a hydrogen explosion had a significant impact on the results.From pv magazine Germany. Wacker Chemie AG was able to meet sales expectations in 2018. According to preliminary figures, the German business increased turnover by 1% to €4.98 billion, with its chemical and silicon businesses as main drivers. "As a result, the company more than compensated for year-over-year euro appreciation and the market-driven decline in polysilicon volumes and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...