The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 17 January 2019 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1257.64 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1249.77 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1281.20 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1273.34 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

