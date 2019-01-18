Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 18 January 2019 it repurchased 230,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 164p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 9,243,540.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 9,243,540 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 34,502,059.

.

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 18 January 2019 it repurchased 250,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 187.5p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Managed Liquidity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 6,481,023.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 6,481,023 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 32,354,620.

.

Managed Liquidity Shares (IVPM)

The Company announces that, on 18 January 2019 it repurchased 150,000 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each at 101.5p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Managed Liquidity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 7,483,785.

The total number of Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 7,483,785 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 4,538,722.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

18 January 2019