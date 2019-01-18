As from January 21, 2019, unit rights (UR) issued by TargetEveryone AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until February 4, 2019.. Instrument: Unit rights ------------------------------------------ Short name: TEONE UR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012167898 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 166453 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------ As from January 21, 2019, paid subscription units (BTU) issued by TargetEveryone AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscribed units ------------------------------------------ Short name: TEONE BTU ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012167906 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 166454 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission on +46 8 503 01 550.